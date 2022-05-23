SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Planned Parenthood of Illinois is making abortion pills more accessible.

The organization launched a new program in April offering the pill by mail. Patients can have the medication mailed to them if they meet with a clinician through Telehealth, and it is determined that they qualify. The program was launched after the FDA permanently removed an in-person requirement for the medication in December of last year.

Staff with Planned Parenthood said that the pill is a safe way to end pregnancy in the early stages, before 11 weeks gestation.

“It’s been an approved in the United States since the year 2000, so there’s 20 years of evidence that it’s really safe and effective,” said Julie Uhal of Planned Parenthood. “Mifepristone is safer than Tylenol is. It has a lower complication rate.”

Uhal said that, with Roe v. Wade in debate, Planned Parenthood expects an influx of people coming to Illinois for services.