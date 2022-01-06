Illinois making COVID-19 antiviral medicine available this month

This undated photo provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication molnupiravir. U.S. regulators have authorized a second pill against COVID-19, an antiviral drug from Merck that may help blunt the wave of infections driven by the omicron variant. The Food and Drug Administration granted the drug emergency use Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, for adults with early COVID-19 who face the highest risks of hospitalization.(Merck & Co. via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that COVID-19 antiviral pills will be available in the state later this month. The pills, available as a prescription, can help prevent those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms from becoming severely ill.

Both pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir, will need to be taken within 5 days of the onset of symptoms, the IDPH said in a news release.

Both antiviral medications are expected to reduce the risk of hospitalization.

“Illinois is using every possible tool to end this pandemic, and I strongly urge Illinoisans to work with their doctors to determine if they are eligible to receive these anti-viral medications,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We will continue to be guided by science, and grateful for the incredible scientific advances that have given us so many tools. The best thing everyone can do for their health and others is to get vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask.”