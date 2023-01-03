SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents that work in fields like cosmetology or landscaping need a license to practice, and that usually comes with fees and exams.

A new taskforce is Springfield, however, is looking into making it more accessible for people who cannot afford it. The “Climb Taskforce” will work to address some of the barriers in place for anyone working in jobs with licensing requirements, including reassessing any fees people entering a certain field have to pay, or money for exams.

The group will also look at limitations that impact people who want to start a small business.

State Representative Carol Ammons is the chair of the committee, and she said that small business owners and anyone with licenses will benefit from the taskforce’s work.

“I think people overall who are interested in small business, if you, you know, if you talk to people who have to renew licensing, they will tell you that some of these things absolutely makes no sense,” Ammons said.

The committee will release a report to the General Assembly at the end of the year with recommendations to remove barriers that limit people from entering certain professions.