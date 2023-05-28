ANTIOCH, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man has been charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl.

George Soriano, 25, has been charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse and one count of Traveling to Meet a Minor, according to WFLD.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 40200 block of N. Bonham Court around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The caller said that Soriano had picked up her and friend at a home in Wisconsin. Soriano had a firearm, according to the girls.

It is possible that Soriano had previously met at least one of the victims, police said.

Soriano reportedly drove the girls to his home and sexually assaulted the 13-year-old, according to the caller. Both victims were transported to a local hospital after being picked up by deputies.

Detectives learned during their investigation that Soriano had met the girls on a social media site, allegedly making a plan to pick the victims up after communicating with them.

Deputies said that they located a marijuana-growing operation at Soriano’s home, and that additional charges are possible.

Soriano is being held in the Lake County Jail pending a hearing in court.