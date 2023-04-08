PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WTVO) — An Illinois man was arrested in Wisconsin on Friday after he was found to be driving while intoxicated with a baby in the car.

Police got a report of a vehicle that was driving recklessly, passing into Pleasant Prairie from Illinois, according to WITI.

Officers pulled over the vehicle and found that the 21-year-old male driver was showing sign of impairment. A loaded gun was also found.

The man was taken into custody for Operating while Intoxicated. The 1-year-old child was turned over to Child Protective Services.