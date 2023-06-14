LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Lake Barrington man was arrested Monday following a police investigation into an incident where he allegedly retrieved a gun and shot himself while dreaming of a burglary, according to a statement by Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark M. Dicara, 62, is charged with possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID) and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The incident occurred last April, when police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound and found Dicara bleeding from his leg.

Dicara had a dream that someone was breaking into his house and grabbed his .357 Magnum Revolver to defend himself, according to the statement.

Still asleep, Dicara fired his gun at the the imagined burglar. Instead, he awoke to find he had shot himself through the leg.

Police confirmed there was no burglary at the residence.

Dicara was booked into the Lake County Jail and released on bail.