HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Kane County man is facing charges in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Charges against Nicholas Von Keudell, of Hampshire, include Entering/Remaining in a Restricted Building and Disorderly/Disruptive Conduct.

Prosecutors filed charges against his mom and aunt earlier this month.

Von Keudell is the 38th person from Illinois facing charges in connection with the insurection.