MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — An Illinois man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder that happened almost 40 years ago.

Matthew Brown, 66, has been charged with Second-Degree Murder for the 1984 murder of Robert Miller, according to WCCO.

Miller had been killed by an unknow intruder 39 years ago this week, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

DNA was used to identify Brown as the suspect, who was interviewed in Illinois in June. He was charged will Miller’s murder in Hennepin County a few weeks later.