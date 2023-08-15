GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man has been charged with sneaking into a 7-year-old girl’s bedroom and sexually assaulting her while she slept.

Carlos Espinales-Guevara, 25, is charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault – Victim Under 13 and Home Invasion, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said that Espinales-Guevara allegedly entered the girl’s bedroom around 3 a.m. Sunday after sneaking into the house. He proceeded to get into the girl’s bed and sexually assaulted her.

Family members removed Espinales-Guevara from the house after they realized what was happening and called 911. It is alleged that he tried to reenter the house after he was thrown out.

Espinales-Guevara was found by police a short time later near the home. He was taken into custody.

“It is alleged that in the middle of the night, Mr. Espinales-Guevara entered an innocent family’s home and sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl who was asleep in her bed,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “These allegations are beyond disturbing and will be met with the full force and effect of the law. Our children are our most vulnerable and it is incumbent upon us to protect them from those who would do them harm. Keeping sexual predators behind bars ensures that they will be unable to prey upon our innocent, defenseless children and if found guilty of these crimes, that is exactly where Mr. Espinales-Guevara will find himself for a very long time. It is my sincerest hope that the victim and her family will receive the help they need to ease the pain and anxiety allegedly caused by Mr. Espinales-Guevara.”

Espinales-Guevara was denied bond Monday. He is due back in court on August 31 for arraignment.