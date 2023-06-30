CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A northern Illinois was found guilty yesterday of executing a price gouging scheme where hoarded almost 80,000 masks and sold them at an 823% markup during the pandemic.

Krikor Topouzian, 62, of Winnetka, operated the scheme through his Skokie-based business, Concord Health Supply, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the early stages of the pandemic, prosecutors say Topouzian purchased approximately 79,160 masks through his health supply company at a mean price of approximately $5.08 per mask.

Topouzian later listed the masks on his company website for as high as $19.95 per mask and continued to do so despite being told by friends and customers that the prices were too high and repeated warnings from law enforcement about the illegality of his conduct.

In response to one of the warnings, Topouzian said “Who is going to report me?”

Topouzian also boasted about his profits, stating in a text message “You can’t imagine my business. $50-80,000 a day, I did $1 million in the last couple weeks.”

He is scheduled to be sentenced October 10.