AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight.

Police believe that 23-year-old Michael Latham of Aurora lost control of the vehicle before it crashed into the pond at S. Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle.

The car was upside down and partially submerged when police got to the scene.

Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross praised five officers who jumped in the water to try and save the driver, even though the water temperature was about five degrees below zero.

“We all know how cold it was out there, they went way above and beyond the call of duty, but that’s the type of officers that we have. It’s not the first time our officers have dove into frozen water,” Cross said. “I just want to tip my hat off to them for disregarding their own safety in order to save one of our residents, or try to save one of our residents.”

The officers were treated at the scene. Police continue to investigate the cause.