GRANITE CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man has been charged by the Illinois Attorney General’s office of possessing child porn.

Sergio Alberto Zuniga-Chapol, 24, was charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography in Madison County Circuit Court after his home was searched by law enforcement, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

The charges, Class 2 felonies, are punishable by up to 28 years in prison.

The Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force receives tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to investigate the downloading of online child porn. The tips increased by 26% from 2021 to 2022.