KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — An Illinois man found himself in the hospital after inhaling an inch-long drill bit during a trip to the dentist.

Tom Jozsi, a 60-year-old maintenance worker, was getting his tooth filled when he was told that he had swallowed the dentist’s tool, according to WISN.

“I didn’t really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough,” Jozsi said to WISN. “When they did the CT scan they realized, you didn’t swallow it. You inhaled it.”

Doctors think that him inhaling before the cough sent the drill bit seep into Jozsi’s airways. So deep, in fact, that it could not be reached by a normal scope, according to pulmonary expert Dr. Abdul Alraiyes.

“When I saw the cat scan, and where that object is sitting, it was really far down on the right lower lobe of the lung,” Alraiyes said.

A rare medical procedure had to be performed to remove the tool from Jozsi’s lung. The device that Alraiyes and the Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha used is newer, and is actually not designed for removing foreign objects, but for early detection of lung cancer.

The medical team was able to reach the drill piece and pull it out through the narrow airways without causing any harm to Jozsi.

“I was never so happy as when I opened my eyes, and I saw him with a smile under that mask shaking a little plastic container with the tool in it,” Jozsi said.

The tool is now displayed on a shelf in his home, according to Jozsi.