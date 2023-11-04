ZION, Ill. (WTVO) — A 72-year-old Lake County man was killed on Halloween after a head-on collision with another vehicle.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occured on West Russell Road shortly before 9:15 a.m. in unincorporated Zion.

An initial investigation revealed that a Ford F-150 driven by a 46-year-old man of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was traveling westbound on Russell Road when it crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic and traveled in the wrong direction.

The victim, identified as Harold Glasscock, was traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet Malibu when the Ford struck the vehicle head on. Glasscock sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.