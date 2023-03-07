JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified Jorge Susunaga, 19, of Woodstock, as the man who died in a fiery crash on Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the area on E State Highway 67, about .2 miles east of S Northrup Road, in the town of Clinton around 7:11 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford Explorer, driven by Susunaga, was traveling eastbound when the driver crossed the center line. It went into the path of an oncoming 2015 Ford Taurus, driven by a 24-year-old man from Sharon, Wisconsin.

The vehicles collided and came to rest in the westbound lane of traffic and north shoulder. The Explorer proceeded to catch fire, being fully engulfed by the time crews arrived.

Susunaga was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Taurus was transported to Javon Bea Hospital. He reportedly has serious injuries but is in stable condition.