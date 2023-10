SUBLETTE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Tower Road in Sublette.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Barna, 27, was headed west on Tower Road when he ran off the roadway and was killed.

Police said Barna was driving a GMC Terrain and was the only occupant of the vehicle. Authorities said Barna was from Bridgeview.

The crash is still under investigation.