BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man committed suicide after he accidentally shot his wife dead while cleaning a gun.

Two gunshot victims were found by police in a Bolingbrook home on Saturday, according to The News & Observer. Simeon Hendrickson, 61, had been cleaning a firearm when it went off by accident.

Hendrickson’s wife, 60-year-old Laurie Hendrickson, was hit. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead

Police said that Hendrickson then turned the gun on himself after the shot rang out. He was pronounced dead on the scene.