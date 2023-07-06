CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois mother and daughter were killed after the father opened fire, according to police.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to Chicago Police as reported by The News & Observer. Officers found a 48-year-old Karina Gonzalez, who had been shot multiple times, when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead, police said.

The 15-year-old girl, Daniela Alvarez, had been shot in the face. She later passed away at a hospital.

An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot in the ankle. He was able to escape to a neighbor’s house.

The shooter has been identified as Jose Alvarez, 67, husband to Karina and father to Daniela and the son. He was taken into custody, according to police. A weapon was found at the scene.

Alvarez has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Murder.

“This young man… had seen his life flash before his eyes and he’d lost his mom and his sister,” neighbor Mike Lopez said. “At least they got the guy in custody.”

Police are investigating the incident. They did not provide details on what might have led up to the shooting.