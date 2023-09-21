URBANA, Ill. (WTVO) — A 72-year-old Prophetstown man plead guilty Tuesday to driving a car into a planned abortion clinic and attempting to set the building on fire.

Philip J. Buyno admitted to loading his car with several gasoline-filled container before driving into the planned abortion clinic in an effort to destroy the building.

The incident occurred on May 20 in Danville. Police reportedly responded to an alarm at the building around 4:30 a.m. and found Buyno inside a car that had broken through the front door of the clinic.

A search of the vehicle revealed bottles of gasoline , a hatchet, road flares, old tires, and a pack of matches.

Buyno faces five to 20 years in prison, as well as fines and probation. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.