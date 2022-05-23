PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Peoria man is back home after he volunteered to fight in Ukraine and defended the country from the Russian invasion.

Jamie Carney said that he applied through the Ukrainian embassy to be a part of the fight. He was then recruited by an American task force, he said, to train Ukrainian police in military tactics. Carney experienced plenty in his roughly two months in war-torn Ukraine, including air raid sirens and front line artillery fire.

Although he returned to the States last week for family matters, he said that he would be willing to go back.

“I’ll do my part, I’ll do anything,” Carney said. “If they need me to go train more police in a different city, I’ll do that. If they want me to go to the front line, I’ll do that. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it.”

Carney said that he is fighting now so his sons do not have to fight later.