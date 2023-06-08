ASHLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man was sentenced to up to 100 years in prison on Thursday for sexually assaulting two kids.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office said that Joseph Smith, 33, was convicted on two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, as reported by the Belleville News-Democrat.

He had been arrested and charged back in January.

“Sexual assault and abuse of children can leave lifelong emotional scars, particularly when the abuse is perpetrated by someone in a position of trust,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “I appreciate the judge’s decision, which will prevent the offender from abusing other children.”

The two female victims, aged 11- and 12-years-old, said that the abuse happened at school.