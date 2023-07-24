HINSDALE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for leading police on a high speed chase back in 2021.

Kevonta Robinson, 21, plead guilty to Armed Violence on Thursday, being sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The chase happened back on Sept. 27, 2021 after police saw Robinson speeding a 2016 Honda CRV down the shoulder of I-290. They learned that the Honda had been carjacked earlier that day and was involved in two armed robberies.

Robinson exited the expressway, refusing to pull over. He proceeded to drive into oncoming traffic and ran a red light before exiting the vehicle and fled on foot.

He was later arrested by Hinsdale Police while hiding in a garage on Oak Street. A loaded Beretta 9mm was found near the scene.

“With a complete disregard for public safety and in a stolen vehicle, Mr. Robinson led police on a high-speed chase in the middle of the afternoon just blocks from a grammar school,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “I commend the Hinsdale Police Department for their truly outstanding efforts in the apprehension of Mr. Robinson.”

Robinson also plead guilty to Unlawful Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution, for which he was sentenced to five years. His sentences will be served concurrently.