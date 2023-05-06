CHENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man will spend the next 44 years behind bars for assaulting a state trooper.

The incident happened in May 2021, according to Fox. Randy Turner, of Danville, was driving over 100 miles per hour on I-55 near Chenoa when he was pulled over.

Dashcam video showed Turner tackle Illinois State Trooper Matthew Niehaus to the ground before punching him. He suffered a fractured vertebrae in the attack.

Turner was found guilty of Disarming a Peace Officer and several other counts back in March.

Authorities said that Turner admitted to smoking phencyclidine (PCP), a powerful psychedelic. He apologized to Niehaus in court, saying that “”I didn’t have control like I have control now.”