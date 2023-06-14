EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man will spend the next 60 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing deaths of an elderly couple.

Zachary Capers, 27, was sentenced to a 60-year prison term on Tuesday after an associate Madison County judge accepted his guilty but mentally ill plea to one count of First-Degree Murder, according to Fox News. He has credit for four years served.

Three counts of First-Degree Murder were dismissed under Capers’ plea deal.

Capers was indicted back in April 2019 for the stabbing deaths of Lois Ladd, 68, and her husband Michael Ladd, 79. Their bodies were found inside of their Edwardsville home in March 2019.

Capers could withdraw her guilty plea during the next 30 days, so Dodie Ladd Levi, Michael’s siter, said that she will be on “pins and needles” during that time. However, she feels that justice has been served “as much as could be expected.”