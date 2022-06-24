GALENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Ronald Smith, 35, of Galena, shot a male friend of his estranged wife with a crossbow on Wednesday.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, Smith had been a resident of Galena up until April 2022, when his wife reported a domestic violence incident. Police said until recently, Smith was thought to be in Colorado.

On Wednesday, June 22, around 9:08 p.m., police said Smith’s wife was sitting on her deck with a male friend, on Powder House Road, when Smith appeared at the corner of the house, armed with a crossbow, and shot the man in the torso.

With the projectile embedded in his midsection, the man ran through the woods until he reached Park Avenue and began knocking on doors to get help, police said.

One resident did call 911 and summoned medical attention for him. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said Smith fled the scene and was pursued by officers, Jo Daviess K9 units, and a K9 from the East Dubuque Police Department.

Around midnight, police made contact with Smith’s father, who said he had located him and was going to drive him to the Jo Daviess County Jail. At 12:19 a.m. on Thursday morning, police said Smith was taken into custody.

Smith has been charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.