ANTIOCH, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man is dead after he was reportedly shot by his neighbor while using a leaf blower in his own yard.

William Martys, 59, was using a leaf blower in his Antioch yard on April 12 when he got into an argument with his neighbor, 79-year-old Ettore Lacchei, according to WLS.

Lacchei proceeded to shoot Martys in the head, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The likely weapon was found near his property line.

JR McCarty, a neighbor of the two, said that this was not the first time that Lacchei had pulled a gun on Martys.

“No one deserves anything like that and it’s just kind of crazy to think that someone can just break like that over just a simple argument that can be fixed just talking,” McCarty said.

Lacchei, who was arrested without incident on Tuesday, had reportedly been planning to travel to Italy. Prosecutors said that he likely would have been out of the country if police waited another couple of days to arrest him.

He has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder and was denied bond. Lacchei is due back in court in May.