CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man was left in critical condition after she was shot in the face while fishing with his brothers.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near a section of the Chicago River, according to The Sacramento Bee. A group on unknown people reportedly confronted Luis Franchi III, 23, as he and his brothers approached their car.

“They were yelling from inside the dark park that has no lights on if they were in a gang and they kept saying no,” Melissa Torres, Franchi’s mother, told WMAQ. “They had their fishing stuff, they were like, ‘We are here for fishing.’”

Shots rang out moments later, according to Ana Franchi, Franchi’s sister.

“They just started taking off running while my brother was holding his head,” Ana Franchi told CBS Chicago. “He just collapsed at the corner of Foster and Kedzie and that’s when police and ambulance arrived.”

Police said that Franchi was found with a gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to a hospital in Evanston, where he is said to be in critical condition.

The assailants reportedly fled on foot and have not yet been captured.