LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Lake Villa man had quite an eventful Tuesday, going on an improbable spree in which he stole a minibike, golf cart, four-wheeler, vintage Porsche and another vehicle before being arrested, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Drew Nelson, 34, allegedly began the series of thefts last Tuesday morning, when he stole a small minibike.

Nelson then reportedly drove the minibike to a restaurant in Fox Lake, left the bike, and stole a golf cart.

Police say Nelson did not stop there. After stealing the golf cart, the alleged thief drove to a residence in Ingleside, where he left the golf cart and stole a four-wheeler.

Nelson drove the four-wheeler around for a short time before returning to the same residence and stealing a 1962 Porsche valued at over $200,000.

For his final act, Nelson allegedly drove the Porsche to a business in Wauconda, left the vehicle in the back of the business and stole a different vehicle.

Police issued a countywide alert to inform law enforcement of Nelson’s actions. He was arrested shortly after by Wauconda police.

Nelson was booked into the Lake County Jail on $350,000 bond for theft over $100,000.