WARREN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Jo Daviess County man has pleaded guilty to threatening a public official after threatening to skin an officer alive and kill his family, according to law enforcement.

According to court records, Michael Euler, 42, threatened to “put a knife in Officer [Andrew] Gray’s throat and slit his throat, skin Officer Gray alive, and put a bullet in Officer Gray’s children’s heads.”

The threats were reportedly made while the officer was placing Euler under arrest on another charge on Halloween night.

Euler pleaded guilty on Wednesday and was sentenced to spend three years in jail, followed by 12 months of parole.