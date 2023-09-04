DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are looking for an Illinois man after they said he shot and killed his father-in-law and injured his son.

Dewitt County Deputies are looking for Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz for the Sunday incident, according to the department.

Deputies responded to an address in the 600 block of Kenney Road around 3:23 p.m. for reports of an active shooter. They arrived to find John Wesley “Wes” Anderson, 78, dead. Kigan Antonio Munoz was found shot in his vehicle on Illinois Route 54 and Jordan Street a short distance away.

Anderson is Munoz’s father-in law, while Kigan is his son.

Four other people had hid from Munoz at the scene, police said. They were all taken to safety. Kigan was listed as being in stable condition at the time of this writing.

Munoz is wanted for Murder and several other charges. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have left the scene in a white 2019 Honda Accord with Illinois registration DT 50632.

Any information on Munoz’s whereabouts should be given to the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, (217) 935-9507.