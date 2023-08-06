ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — A Suburban Chicago man’s body was pulled from a local lake on Friday.

Albert Vorobiev, 51, was pulled from Lake Arlington, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as reported by Fox News.

Police received a call from Arlington Height Park District staff after personal belongings were found near a sailboat launch, according to the Arlington Heights Police Department.

Officers examined the property, learning that a vehicle belonging to the property’s owner was located in the parking lot. They learned that a family member had recently reported them as missing to Wheeling Police.

The park was then closed so police could perform an underwater search. Sonar used by the dive team identified an “anomaly roughly 30 feet offshore from where the personal belongings were found.”

Divers investigated and located Vorobiev’s body.