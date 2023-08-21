OLNEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The body of an Illinois man has been found in a lake days after he went missing after a tubing accident.

It happened back on August 14 on East Fork Lake in Rickland County, according to the Olney Police Department. A woman was pulling a man and girl on a tube when they fell into the water. The man did not resurface.

The man’s body was found on August 16 through sonar. He was confirmed to be 79-year-old Phill Bennett, a former director of the National Teachers Hall of Fame and dean of the Emporia State University Teachers College, by KVOE.

A boat accident investigation is being completed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.