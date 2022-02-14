SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Microchips play a major role in peoples’ everyday lives.

They are in everything from cars to phones to microwaves. According to the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, 70% of all microchips in the world are made in Asia, which has helped to create a supply chain issue here at home during the pandemic.

The IMA now wants the state to do something to lure chip manufacturers to Illinois. The association is calling on lawmakers to create incentives similar to those put in place for electric vehicles.

“We need to make sure that those are producing United States,” said Mark Denzler, president of the IMA. “It’s for geopolitical protection, but it’s to make sure that our manufacturers have the chips to make the products that are needed by American consumers.”

The federal government has already put some incentives into place, and the IMA said that it is now a race between states to attract business.