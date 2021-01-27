Illinois Manufacturers’ Association launches second annual ‘Makers Madness’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You could help bring Statewide recognition to products made in the Stateline.

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is now accepting nominations for its second annual ‘Makers Madness’ contest.

The competition will pick the coolest things made in Illinois. You’ll have the chance to vote on which products advance in a bracket-style game.

Hidden gems that are manufactured in the state can be highlighted through the competition.

“Red Salvation Army kettles, combines, bulldozers, different kinds of beer, all kinds of candy. We have such a wide variety of cool products that are made in the state of Illinois that a lot of people don’t realize,” said Illinois Manufacturers’ Association President and CEO Mark Denzler.

Nominations can be made through February 14th. Click here for more details.