ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Manufacturer’s Association’s statewide bus tour stopped in Rockford on Wednesday to address stigma of working in manufacturing.

The “Makers on the Move” stopped at PCI Pharma Services, at 4545 Assembly Drive, as part of a celebration of manufacturing.

IMA is making over two dozen statewide in stops over 8 days to showcase companies and career opportunities.

Manufacturing has the most impact on Illinois’ economy, employing over 600,000 people.

President and CEO Mark Denzler said, “Too many people think of manufacturing as dark, dirty, and dangerous. And nothing could be farther from the truth. Today’s manufacturers are clean and sustainable and diverse and automated. And, so, we need to make sure that students and parents, teachers and counselors and members of the public understand that manufacturers today are a great opportunity for someone to work and support the community economically.”

More than 25% of Winnebago County’s gross domestic product comes from manufacturing revenue.