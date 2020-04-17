Illinois marijuana dispensaries immune to economic downturn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The global coronavirus crisis hasn’t affected marijuana dispensaries in Illinois.

Recreational sales hit nearly $36 million in March, a more than $1 million increase over February.

Rise Dispensaries, who operates MapleGlen in Rockford, at 4777 Stenstrom Rd, say they saw an increase and rush to the stores at the onset of the outbreak.

According to district manager Derrick Levy, he says he’s seen less panic buying recently, and expects consistent sales.

“We definitely saw a good crowd of folks when this all started and people were kind of scared and unsure if our stores were even going to be open, but now that’s kind of tapered off a little bit. It’s been pretty normal. We haven’t seen a fall-off, that’s for sure,” he said.

Since January, recreational marijuana sales have generated approximately $111 million in Illinois.

