SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois plunged in February.

The state’s 110 licensed cannabis stores raked in $117 million in January, but less than $114 million in February, the lowest monthly total since March 2021.

Sales hit a record of $137 million in December.

Analysts say the revenue drop raises concerns that limited supply and high prices could send consumers into the Black Market.

Legal pot sales have exceeded $2 billion in the first two years of Illinois’ program.