SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marijuana sales in Illinois flattened out last month for the first time since the state legalized recreational use in 2020.

April sales totaled $132 million, only $200,000 higher than the same period last year.

Crain’s reported that it is partly because pot prices are dropping. People are also buying from other states, where costs are lowering faster because of fewer regulations.

Fewer dispensaries are also opening in Illinois. There are only 18 new ones out of the 193 licenses issued last year.