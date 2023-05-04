SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made $562 million in taxes from marijuana sales in 2022, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.

Illinois taxes legal cannabis with some of the highest rates in the country, with up to 40% over the sale price, placing the state 2nd in the U.S, behind California.

Michigan, for comparison, taxes cannabis at 10%.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, 48% of Illinois marijuana users have converted to the legal market for the drug, compared to Michigan’s 75%.

Michigan took in $326 million in cannabis sales tax revenue in 2022.

While marijuana is now recreationally legal in the state, it can only be purchased from a licensed dispensary. If a person decides to sell weed by themselves, they can face major penalities.

For example, selling or trafficking more than 5,000 grams of marijuana in the state can lead to 30 years of incarceration and a $200,000 fine.

There is also a limit on the number of plants that Illinois residents can cultivate for their own use. Medical patients in the state can have up to five of their own plants without facing any penalties. If a non-medical patient has five plants for their own use, they will not face any jail time, but there is a $200 fine.

Illinois residents can own up to 30 grams of marijuana flower at a time, according to Norml. The penalties for owning more than this depends on the amount, as well as the number of offenses.

Having between 30-100 grams for a first offense is considered a misdemeanor and can lead to a year of jail time. If a person is caught doing it again, it becomes a felony, which can result in up to three years of jail time.

Having 100-500 grams results in the same penalty as a second offense of the amount mentioned above.