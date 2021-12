SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — December is nearly over, but Illinois roads haven’t seen anything yet in terms of winter weather. When snow does fall, state troopers remind drivers to be extra alert.

Today is “Scott’s Law” Day.

The law requires motorists to slow down and move over when passing an emergency vehicle with its lights activated.

Twenty-two Illinois State Police squad cars have been hit this year, sending 13 troopers to the hospital.

That’s up from a total of 15 such crashes in 2020.