Illinois mayors discuss next phase of reopening cities during coronavirus pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara joined other Illinois mayors in a virtual roundtable meeting on Wednesday to coordinate their efforts to re-open the state’s economy, and what the next phase of life will be like during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s going to look different and we, as mayors, have to do the best we can to make sure that, although this is the new normal, that it still functions and works and makes our cities move forward,” McNamara said.

In Waukegan, Mayor Sam Cunningham is trying to keep his residents safe by mandating that public employees they wear masks.

“One of the things we’re doing as we speak, right now, is, I’m going to be signing an executive order that all of our essential places of business, their employees must have a mask on,” he said.

McNamara says he’s open to any new concept.

“I think, when you hear ideas, like Sam Cunningham said he’s doing this executive order, I actually did jot down a note,” he said. “Is that something we can do? Number one, I need to find out, is that something we should? I’ve got to talk to Winnebago County Health Department administrator Dr. (Sandra) Martell.”

Aurora Mayor Richard Irwin says he thinks the roundtable sessions should continue.

“It gives me hope, that I know were’ all going to be okay. We are stronger together, as Tom (McNamara) pointed out, our voices together, throughout Illinois,” Irwin said. “Speaking together is stronger than speaking individually by ourselves, so let’s continue to speak together and continue to give each other hope.”

McNamara says he’s doing everything he can to help out small businesses in Rockford, and hopes the City can eventually allow those that are shut down to do curbside pickup.

