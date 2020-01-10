Illinois Medicaid now covers transgender surgery

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Medicaid now covers transgender procedures and services.

The coverage extends to anyone 21 and over who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

According to the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, “transsexual surgery” and other “gender-affirming” therapies are covered under a reimbursement program, including genital surgery or breast or chest surgery.

To qualify for genital surgery, a patient must provide letters from two qualified medical practitioners, have undergone hormone therapy, and have lived at least 12 months in the gender role to which they wish to become.

Governor Pritzker announced that Illinois would eventually make the switch in April, and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services officially made the change at the end of last month.

Before, the law said these procedures had to be made available, but they weren’t covered by Medicaid.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

