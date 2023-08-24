BENTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Illinois men are facing multiple federal charges from an apparent scheme involving mailboxes.
The four allegedly engaged in a fraud scheme from March 26 to July 1, stealing over or altering over 100 checks in Carbondale, totaling in over $400,000, with a stolen master key, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois.
Isaiah Jordan, 29 of Urbana, is charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, one count of Theft of a Postal Key, eight counts of Mail Theft, 13 counts of Bank Fraud, three counts of Aggravated Identity Theft and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.
Demarius Flakes, 29 of Blue Island, is charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, three counts of Mail Theft, six counts of Bank Fraud and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.
Brian Nevils, 24 of South Holland, is charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, one count of Mail Theft, one count of Aggravated Identity Theft and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.
Quentin Abrams, 24 of Charleston, is charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, one count of Mail Theft, one count of Aggravated Identity Theft and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.
“Communities rely on the U.S. Postal Service to communicate with loved ones, pay bills and conduct official business,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “To protect the integrity of USPS, criminals who target mail collection boxes to steal checks and commit fraud will face serious consequences.”
The defendants used a stolen master key to gain access to mail collection boxes throughout Carbondale, altering the payees and amounts on the checks, according to court documents. They would then deposit the checks into co-conspirator’s bank accounts before transferring the funds to their own.
“This announcement of indictments in our community’s mail fraud investigation is a testament to the tireless efforts of our police officers and the close collaboration with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno. “The alleged actions that have surfaced through this investigation are deeply concerning, as they undermine the trust and safety of our community. I want to assure the public that we will continue to work diligently to protect and serve our community, holding those responsible for these crimes accountable. Together, we will not tolerate criminal activity that threatens the well-being of our citizens.”
The scheme involved the Bank of Carbondale, First Mid Bank & Trust, First Southern Bank, Legence Bank, Regions Bank and Wells Fargo Bank. They are all insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
While Jordan, Nevils and Abrams were taken into custody, Flakes is still a fugitive. Any information on his whereabouts should be given to the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Illinois, (618) 482-9336.