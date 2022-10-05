(WTVO) — Several states, including Illinois, are considering taking action against Allstate insurance rate hikes.

Northbrook-based Allstate raised Illinois rates by 14% in August, outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. The Illinois General Assembly will consider legislation next year to respond to the increases, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

Measures being considered includes bills authorizing regulators in Illinois to deny the hikes. Governor JB Pritzker’s office said that it will review any proposals to strengthen consumer protections.