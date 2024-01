ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The minimum wage in Illinois went up $1 an hour on Monday.

The state had passed a law that increased the minimum wage over three years to an eventual $15 for non-tipped workers.

Starting January 1st, 2024, the hourly minimum wage increased from $13 to $14.

Tipped employees’ minimum wage went up from $7.80 to $8.40.

The increase is the latest in several stepped increases since 2019 designed to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 by January 1st, 2025.