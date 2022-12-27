SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers.

It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual increase every year.

One downstate restaurant owner said that he plans out where that extra money comes from, and that could mean raising prices for some items on the menu.

He said however, that sales make all the difference at the end of the day.

“Without employees, you don’t make anything, so I am, I am all for it,” said Mike Zengilani, owner of Boone’s. “Like I said, the employees do work hard, and they need their money as well, so I’m one that is supportive, and like, semi-employees are all over that anyway.”

There are some exceptions to the $13 an hour increase. People under 18-years-old that work less than 650 hours a year, as well as tipped workers, will not see that raise.