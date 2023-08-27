CICERO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois mother has been arrested after a handgun was found inside of her son’s backpack at school Friday morning.

Marissa Embrey, 35, has been charged with Endangering the Life of a Child and Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Prohibited Area, according to Fox News.

Embrey reportedly forgot to remove the handgun from the backpack after she had placed it there to bring it to her vehicle. She holds a Concealed Carry License and a Firearm Owners Identification card.

A classroom assistant noticed the handgun while helping the boy find his student ID. The firearm was recovered after police were called to the school.

“In conjunction with the Cicero Police Department and Columbus West administration, the situation was immediately contained and no one was hurt,” Superintendent Aldo Calderin said. “As always, the safety of our staff and students is our priority.”

Embrey’s son, who has a disability, has been placed into the custody of a family member. She is scheduled to appear in court on September 13 after being released on a $100 cash bond.