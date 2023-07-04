An African American doctor is talking to a pregnant woman in her office at the maternity clinic about pregnancy.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The number of mothers dying during or shortly after childbirth more than doubled from 1999 to 2019, and the statistics for Illinois are particularly concerning.

In a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers tracked maternal mortality (death during or up to one year after pregnancy), for every state and five racial/ethnic groups.

Researchers also identified the five states with the largest increase in maternal mortality among each group.

Illinois’ maternal mortality increase was among the highest in three of the five racial/ethnic groups; second only to Georgia, which placed among the highest in four of the five.

According to the study, increases in maternal mortality over the past two decades exceeded:

162% for American Indian and Alaska Native mothers in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Rhode Island and Wisconsin;

Kansas, Rhode Island and Wisconsin; 135% for white mothers in Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri and Tennessee;

105% for Hispanic mothers in Georgia, Illinois , Indiana, Minnesota and Tennessee;

, Indiana, Minnesota and Tennessee; 93% for Black mothers in Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey and Texas; 83% for Asian and Pacific Islander mothers in Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Missouri.

Common causes of maternal death include excessive bleeding, infection, heart disease, suicide and drug overdose.

The 2021 maternal mortality rate rose to a six-decade high, likely due to the pandemic. While preliminary data shows maternal mortality fell in 2022, the rate is still among the highest in decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.