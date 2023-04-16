BRIGHTON, Wis. (WTVO) — An Illinois was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in Wisconsin.

Officers responded to the 700 block of 312th Avenue in Kenosha County around 3:37 p.m., according to Kenosha News.

Reports indicated that the man was traveling southbound on his motorcycle and failed to negotiate a curve near 7th Street. Deputies said that the motorcycle left the road and crashed into the ditch line on the west side of 312th.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Buffalo Grove, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man’s identity is being withheld until family is notified.