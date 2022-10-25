(WTVO) — Sudden unexpected infant death is one of the leading causes of infant mortality in Illinois.

In 2020, 737 babies died before their first birthday. That is why the state is launching a “Safe Sleep Support Program.” It focuses on outreach and education, promoting resources to improve safe sleep environments.

The program includes putting infants to sleep on their backs, as well as keeping soft items like pillows and blankets out of their cribs.

More information can be found on the Illinois Department of Human Service’s website.